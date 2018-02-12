CBSN
AP February 12, 2018, 11:42 AM

McConnell, Schumer to share stage in Louisville

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walk to the chamber after collaborating on an agreement in the Senate on a two-year, almost $400 billion budget deal that would provide Pentagon and domestic programs with huge spending increases, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer are usually trying to outscheme each other in Washington. On Monday, the Senate leaders will share the stage in what should be a much more polite setting in McConnell's Kentucky hometown.

Schumer is to give a speech at the University of Louisville — McConnell's alma mater. McConnell, a Republican and the Senate majority leader, is expected to introduce his Democratic counterpart from New York. Schumer's appearance is part of a speaking series sponsored by the university's McConnell Center.

The speech comes just days after the two Senate leaders helped broker a budget deal that bolstered spending on the military and domestic programs.

Through the years, the McConnell Center has invited prominent Republicans and Democrats to speak on campus.

