McConnell, Schumer to share stage in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer are usually trying to outscheme each other in Washington. On Monday, the Senate leaders will share the stage in what should be a much more polite setting in McConnell's Kentucky hometown.

Schumer is to give a speech at the University of Louisville — McConnell's alma mater. McConnell, a Republican and the Senate majority leader, is expected to introduce his Democratic counterpart from New York. Schumer's appearance is part of a speaking series sponsored by the university's McConnell Center.

The speech comes just days after the two Senate leaders helped broker a budget deal that bolstered spending on the military and domestic programs.

Through the years, the McConnell Center has invited prominent Republicans and Democrats to speak on campus.