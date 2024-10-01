6 people killed in Tel Aviv mass shooting moments before Iran launches missile attack on Israel, police say

Israeli police said at least six people were killed in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening. Twelve people also were wounded in the shooting.

Two suspects opened fire on a boulevard in the Jaffa neighborhood in southern Tel Aviv, police said. The two suspects were killed.

The attack came moments before a massive barrage of rockets from Iran sent people into bomb shelters across Israel, including in Tel Aviv.

Israel's MDA ambulance service said Tuesday it received a report at 7:01 p.m of people wounded by gunfire. It later said it was treating seven people for wounds.

Israeli forensic officers work at the site of a shooting attack in the mixed Arab-Jewish neighbourhood of Jaffa in Tel Aviv on Oct. 1, 2024. Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images

The shooting came just before Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel in response to the killings of Iran-backed militant leaders; the missile attack sent Israelis to shelters and prompted alarm across the region.

A U.S. defense official said the United States intercepted some of the missiles to help defend Israel.

"A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel," the Israeli military said in a statement, as sirens sounded across Israel.

After about an hour, the military announced there was no longer a threat and "it was decided that it is now permitted to leave protected spaces in all areas across the country," after a "large number" of Iranian missiles were intercepted.

The explosions from the Iranian missile barrage rang out just hours after a senior White House official told CBS News the U.S. had "indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel."

That warning, which Israel's military said had been communicated from Washington, came after Israel announced the beginning of "limited, localized, and targeted ground raids" against the Iran-backed group Hezbollah in Lebanon.