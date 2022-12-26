Mass shooting in New Orleans leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded

An overnight mass shooting in New Orleans left two people dead and four others wounded, police said.

All the victims were in their late teens, police said. No one was in custody and no motive was known.

According to police, officers were called to the scene shortly after 12:30 a.m and found several apparent gunshot victims. EMTs pronounced a 19-year-old male and 19-year-old female dead at the scene. Two 18-year-old males were rushed to a local hospital by Emergency Medical Services and a private vehicle took a 17-year-old female and 18-year-old female to a hospital.

Homicide detectives were on-scene Monday morning gathering evidence, CBS New Orleans affiliate WWL-TV reported.