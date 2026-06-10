Mass shooting by multiple attackers leaves dozen dead, at least 9 wounded in South Africa, police say

Johannesburg — Multiple attackers killed 12 people and wounded at least nine others in a late-night mass shooting near the South African city of Johannesburg, police said Wednesday.

Police believe more than 10 suspects were dropped off in a minibus in an informal settlement in the Cleveland suburb of Johannesburg late Tuesday night and started shooting.

The attackers "moved through the area, opening fire on residents and community members at multiple locations before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle," police said in a statement.

The victims were nine males and three females, according to police. Eleven died at the scene and the 12th died in a hospital.

French news agency AFP quotes police Col. Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi as saying those who died at the scene were eight adult males and three adult females.

"Eight adult males and three adult females were declared dead at the scene

Police are searching for the attackers and no arrests have been made. The motive for the shootings was unclear, they said.

Informal settlements in South Africa are unplanned residential areas usually made up of shacks or similar structures.

There have been several high-profile mass shootings in South Africa recently, including two in December that killed more than 20 people in all. One of those also involved multiple shooters.

The shootings are sometimes linked to illegal mining gangs that operate in and around Johannesburg. Cleveland is a suburb connected to illegal mining activity.

South Africa has one of the world's highest murder rates, with an average of about 60 a day.