Zuckerberg and other tech execs to defend child safety practices

Zuckerberg, other social media CEOs to testify before Senate about child safety

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and four other leaders of social media companies are readying to defend their practices for safeguarding kids online in testifying before lawmakers on Wednesday.

Zuckerberg will tout his company's child safety procedures and highlight the positive aspects of using Facebook and Instagram in testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that gets underway at 10 a.m. Eastern.

"As a result of Meta's ongoing investment in the well-being of the people that use our services, teens and their parents now have over 30 tools, resources and features and we have protections to help keep teens safe and away from potentially harmful content or unwanted contact," Meta said in a statement. "We have a robust central team overseeing youth well-being efforts across the company and have built technology and teams that can move quickly and efficiently to implement new improvements across specific apps."

Meta spent $5 billion on safety and security in 2023 alone, according to the company.

An increasing number of lawmakers are urging measures to curtail the spread of child sexual abuse images online and to make the tech platforms accountable for safeguarding children.

"Big tech's failure to protect our kids cannot go unanswered," Senators Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, and Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, said in a joint statement when the hearing was announced in November.