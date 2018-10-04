Mark Judge memoir offered for $1,800 on eBay

Mark Judge's 1997 memoir may never have lit up the best-seller lists, but someone could still make a hefty profit off the book.

"Wasted, Tales of a Gen X Drunk," by the prep-school friend of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is for sale on Amazon for $1,849.99. And it's not even in mint condition. Described as having some wear and tear, the out-of-print hardcover details Judge's booze-filled time at Georgetown Prep, alongside former classmate Kavanaugh.

Judge's book, described as being based on his actual experiences, includes a character given the pseudonym "Bart O'Kavanaugh."

Third-party sellers on eBay are seemingly willing to part with the book for less, with one hard-cover version available for $999 and bidding for another currently at $135.50.

Those curious to read Judge's account but unwilling to cough up an exorbitant sum can buy a PDF version for less than $5. That's still far more than what a hardcopy version of the book was going for in early 2017: one penny, according to CamelCamelCamel, which tracks prices on Amazon.

"It is not even close to being a good book," wrote New York Times critic David Gardner in a review this week.

Judge and his book have drawn attention as a result of Christine Blasey Ford's accusation that she had been sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh as a teenager, and that Judge had witnessed it. Kavanaugh denies the allegation, and Judge has said he has no memory of the incident.