Marines activated to deploy to Los Angeles amid ICE protests

The military has activated about 700 Marines to deploy to Los Angeles, joining hundreds of National Guard troops sent in by the Trump administration as the city faces tense protests, two U.S. officials told CBS News.

Once in Los Angeles, the Marines will play a support role, similar to the one that National Guard members have played in the city, according to one of the officials.

Secretary of State Pete Hegseth said Saturday night he had placed Marines at Camp Pendleton — located south of Los Angeles — on "high alert," and they would be sent into the city "if violence continues."

This is a developing story; it will be updated.