Marineland dolphin dies at aquarium in Spain in latest death after rescue

A dolphin rescued from the troubled theme park Marineland Canada has died weeks after it was taken to an aquarium in Spain. Several other animals from Marineland, including three beluga whales, have died at their new homes in recent weeks.

Oceanogràfic València, Europe's largest aquarium, said Thursday that the dolphin, known as Echo, arrived from Marineland with "serious vision problems" and other health issues, including blindness, that "required individualized attention."

Echo was taken to the facility's medical pool and cared for by veterinarians after beginning to exhibit respiratory problems and difficulty swallowing, the aquarium said. Her health "deteriorated rapidly" throughout Wednesday before she died that night, the aquarium said.

The aquarium said its staff and pathologists from a nearby university will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Echo is one of four dolphins rescued from Marineland Canada. The facility said the other animals are "still progressing favorably" under the care of Oceanogràfic València staff.

Another beluga whale rescued from Marineland, known as Jelly Bean, died at Oceanogràfic València in July. The facility said it is still investigating what caused the whale's death.

Marineland Canada shut down in 2024 after its owners died, but remained in possession of its animals, including dolphins and 30 beluga whales. In October 2025, the theme park warned it would have to euthanize the animals if they couldn't be relocated.

In July 2026, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced an international relocation plan that would send 28 beluga whales to accredited aquariums in the United States. The other two beluga whales were sent to Oceanogràfic València.

A Marineland poster at the now-closed entrance of the park is seen through a fence, in Niagara Falls, Canada, on Nov. 13, 2025. Daphné LEMELIN / AFP via Getty Images

Several other animals rescued from Marineland Canada have died in recent weeks. Three beluga whales taken from Marineland to the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago died within a month of each other, raising questions about how medically fragile the animals were when they were rescued. A fourth beluga whale, a longtime member of the Shedd's beluga pod, also recently died at the aquarium.

Even before Marineland Canada closed, it was under scrutiny for its treatment of animals. Twenty whales, including 19 belugas, have died there since 2019. Inspectors previously declared that all animals in the theme park were in distress due to poor water quality. In a letter to American aquariums, NOAA noted that the whales from Marineland "are health-compromised."

Staff at the Shedd Aquarium are also conducting investigations and medical exams to determine the whales' cause of death.