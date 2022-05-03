Police investigating after body of 93-year-old Florida woman was found in her freezer

The body of a 93-year-old Florida woman was found in a freezer in her garage, police said. Maris Hoskins' body was found on Thursday after police came to her house to perform a welfare check, according to the Sebastian Police Department.

Neighbors were concerned after not seeing for Hoskins for "an extended period of time," police said. After failing to get in touch with her, Sebastian police said officers were able to get a key to her house from an out of town family member.

Inside the home, police found Hoskins' 64-year-old daughter, who told them she had not seen her mother.

"As officers checked the rest of the home in an attempt to locate Mrs. Hoskins to check her wellbeing, a deceased body was located inside a large freezer in the garage," Sebastian police said.

The daughter voluntarily went to the police department for questioning, police said. They then obtained a warrant and removed the body and collected "other evidence."

A cause of death has not yet been released and no charges have been filed as of Monday night.

Sebastian, Florida, is located a little under 90 miles north of West Palm Beach, Florida.