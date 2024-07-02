U.S. woman accused of posing as heiress in scam extradited to the U.K. to face fraud charges

A woman accused of traveling across the U.S. claiming to be an Irish heiress and scamming several victims out of tens of thousands of dollars has been extradited to the United Kingdom, a U.S. official said Tuesday.

Marianne Smyth, 54, faces charges of theft and fraud by abuse of position for allegedly stealing more than $170,000 from victims she met through her work as an independent mortgage adviser in Northern Ireland from 2008 to 2010.

A U.S. magistrate judge in Maine ruled in May that there was sufficient evidence for extradition of Smyth, who accusers say has also fashioned herself as a witch, a psychic and a friend to Hollywood stars.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed the extradition, and referred questions to law enforcement officials in Northern Ireland. An attorney for Smyth did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Marianne Smyth is seen in this photo taken in 2013 in Los Angeles. Johnaathan Walton / AP

Authorities overseas have said Smyth stole money that she had promised to invest and also arranged to sell a victim a home but instead took the money. The Maine judge's ruling on extradition detailed several instances in which prosecutors allege Smyth pocketed checks of £20,000 (about $25,370) or more. One couple accused her of making off with £72,570 (over $92,000).

Smyth's victims in the U.S. included Johnathan Walton, who worked as a reality television producer for "American Ninja Warrior" and "Shark Tank." Walton also started a podcast titled "Queen of the Con" in an attempt to document his personal travails with Smyth and expose her misdeeds.

A court in Northern Ireland issued arrest warrants for her earlier this decade. She was arrested in Bingham, Maine, in February.

Smyth was slated to appear at the Newtownards Magistrates Court on Tuesday, according to the Hollywood Reporter, which obtained statements from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Police Service of Northern Ireland.