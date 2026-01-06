María Corina Machado says Maduro capture will go down in history as the day "justice defeated tyranny"

María Corina Machado said the day of Nicolás Maduro's capture "will go down in history as the day justice defeated tyranny" and that President Trump and the U.S. "have done much more than anybody thought was possible."

"CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil asked the Venezuelan opposition leader: "Do you think Donald Trump and the U.S. have done enough as of today to bring about the freedom and democracy you're talking about?"

"Well, they certainly have done much more than anybody thought was possible," Machado said in a network exclusive. "And as I said: January 3rd will go down in history as the day justice defeated tyranny, what people said it was impossible to achieve in a flawless operation. So this is huge."

But she said there's still work to be done, noting that there are an estimated 1,000 political prisoners in Venezuela and calling for their release.

"All political prisoners should be freed," she said. "And repression should be stopped immediately."