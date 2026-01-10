Machado can't give Nobel Peace Prize to Trump, organization says

The organization that oversees the Nobel Peace Prize is throwing cold water on talk of Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado giving her recent award to President Trump.

Once the Nobel Peace Prize is announced, it can't be revoked, transferred or shared with others, the Norwegian Nobel Institute said in a short statement on Friday.

"The decision is final and stands for all time," it said.

A representative for Machado did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The statement comes after Machado indicated she'd like to give or share the prize with Mr. Trump, who oversaw the successful U.S. operation to capture authoritarian Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro. He is facing drug trafficking charges in New York.

"I certainly would love to be able to personally tell him that we believe — the Venezuelan people, because this is a prize of the Venezuelan people — certainly want to, to give it to him and share it with him," Machado told Fox News host Sean Hannity earlier this week. "What he has done is historic. It's a huge step towards a democratic transition."

Machado dedicated the prize to Mr. Trump, along with the people of Venezuela, shortly after it was announced. Mr. Trump has coveted and has openly campaigned for winning the Nobel Prize himself since his return to office.

When asked about Machado's comments in his own interview with Hannity Friday, Mr. Trump responded, "I've heard that she wants to do that, that would be a great honor."

The president told Hannity that Machado is expected to visit Washington next week and meet with him.

"I look forward to saying hello to her. That would be a great honor," the president said.

When it comes to governing Venezuela after Maduro's capture, though, Mr. Trump has so far backed someone else: acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who served as vice president under Maduro.

He's called Machado a "very nice woman" but said she doesn't currently have the support within Venezuela to govern.

In an interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil on Tuesday, Machado responded "Absolutely yes," when asked if she should be Venezuela's next leader, noting that her coalition has a president-elect in Edmundo González, who the U.S. and other governments recognized as the winner of the 2024 election against Maduro.

"We are ready and willing to serve our people, as we have been mandated," she told Dokoupil.