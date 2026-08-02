Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur hospitalized following car accident in Toledo, police say

Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur was hospitalized after she was involved in a car crash on Sunday in Toledo, according to police and her office.

Toledo police said officers responded to the area of Detroit Avenue and Central Avenue "for a hit-skip crash" just before 11 a.m. local time. Two people, including Kaptur, were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Kaptur's office said the congresswoman was a passenger and she was on her way to a church service when her vehicle was hit.

"She is active, alert, and being treated for non-life threatening injuries," the Democrat's office said in a statement to CBS News. "She expressed her deep gratitude to the hundreds of constituents who have reached out and looks forward to returning to a full schedule soon."

A witness told CBS affiliate WTOL 11 that the other driver was picked up by another vehicle and fled the scene shortly after the crash.

Authorities have not released other details of the incident, with police saying that the investigation is in its early stages.

"Toledo Police Accident Investigators have responded to the scene, and the investigation remains active and ongoing," Toledo police said in a statement.

Kaptur, 80, is the longest-serving woman in the House of Representatives and in Congress overall. She has held her seat in Ohio's 9th Congressional District since 1983.

The congresswoman received bipartisan well-wishes from several members of the Ohio Congressional delegation, including from the chair of the Ohio Democratic Party, Kathleen Clyde, and GOP Sen. Jon Husted.

"Sending love and well wishes for a speedy recovery to Rep. @Marcy_Kaptur and am grateful to the first responders who helped all those involved today get the care that they needed and who serve our communities every day," Clyde said in a post on social media.

Husted said he and his wife are praying for Kaptur's speedy and full recovery, adding, "We hope the person responsible for this reckless act is apprehended quickly and held accountable."