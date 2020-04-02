March jobs report shows hiring surge as businesses ease COVID-19 restrictions

Hiring surged across the U.S. in March as businesses lifted COVID-19 restrictions and more Americans received coronavirus vaccinations.

Employers added 916,000 jobs, the best month of job gains since August, the Labor Department said Friday. Leisure and hospitality led the payroll gains, adding 280,000 jobs last month as previously shuttered establishments reopened. Government added 136,000 jobs and construction added 110,000 jobs.

The nation's unemployment rate fell to 6%, from 6.2%.

Revised figures also showed that hiring was stronger in January and February than initially estimated.

This is a developing story.