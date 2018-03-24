March for Our Lives 2018: How to stream, Saturday -- times, Washington, D.C., New York

NEW YORK -- Students from Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School arrived in Washington Friday ahead of Saturday's gun control rally, March for Our Lives. Rallies are taking place in about 800 cities around the world.

How to watch the March for Our Lives:

Live stream: CBSNews.com/live Time: 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT Live blog: Check back here for a link to CBS News' live coverage Television: CBS will air a series of special reports throughout Friday from CBS News correspondent Jeff Pegues

In Washington, hundreds of thousands of protesters are expected to attend the march. The students will be accompanied by a number of celebrity performers, including Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Common, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Vic Mensa.

In a statement, the organizers said protesters will demand that a "comprehensive and effective bill" is immediately brought before Congress to address gun issues.

"Every kid in this country now goes to school wondering if this day might be their last. We live in fear," the statement said. "It doesn't have to be this way. Change is coming. And it starts now, inspired by and led by the kids who are our hope for the future. Their young voices will be heard."

Over the past five weeks, after the murders of 17 people at the high school, CBS News has followed the students as they started a movement. It's all featured in CBS News' upcoming documentary "39 Days." The one-hour documentary to be broadcast March 24, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.