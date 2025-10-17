Mango clothing chain founder Isak Andic's death in Spain unresolved, as police reportedly make son a suspect

Police in Spain have said their investigation into the death last year of the Mango clothing chain's founder Isak Andic remains open, amid multiple reports by Spanish media saying his son has become a suspect. Andic, 71, died in December after plunging more than 300 feet while hiking with his eldest son Jonathan in the Montserrat mountains near Barcelona.

Police initially ruled the death accidental, but they are now investigating Jonathan for a possible homicide, Spain's major daily newspaper El Pais reported on Thursday, citing "different sources with knowledge of the investigation."

The family rejected the suggestion of any responsibility by Andic's son, saying in a statement cited by the Reuters news agency that it would "continue to cooperate, as it has done until now, with the competent authorities. Furthermore, it trusts that this process will be concluded as soon as possible and that it will prove Jonathan Andic's innocence."

The late president and founder of Mango, Isak Andic, is seen during the award ceremony for the 8th Kingdom of Spain Business Career Achievement Award, March 18, 2024. Lorena Sopena/Europa Press/Getty

Jonathan, who was the only person with his father at the time of the incident, has provided "inconsistent" testimony in two declarations, which has "fueled suspicion," authorities said, according to El Pais and other outlets.

Jonathan Andic is listed as the Vice-Chairman of the Mango Board on the company's website. His duties have included "supervising the Communication and Image department and the head of the group's Interior Design and Construction Management."

Catalan regional police sources confirmed an investigation was still ongoing, the French news agency AFP said, though the declined to provide any further details, citing judicial secrecy laws.

The Barcelona-based daily newspaper La Vanguardia, also citing sources with knowledge of the investigation, said the investigating judge formally changed Jonathan's status from witness to suspect in late September, and that police were poring over the contents of his cell phone.

The newspapers said police cited the testimony of Isak Andic's partner, professional golfer Estefania Knuth, who described strained relations between the father and son.

Isak Andic's eldest son Jonathan Andic arrives at the funeral chapel of the Mango founder at the Tanatori Les Corts, Dec. 16, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. Lorena Sopena/Anadolu via Getty

The trail Isak Andic and his son were walking along links the Salnitre caves in Collbato with the Montserrat monastery and is a relatively easy route that's popular with families during the weekends.

Istanbul-born Isak Andic was one of Spain's richest people, with Forbes estimating his and his family's net worth at $4.5 billion. Mango reported revenues in 2024 alone of nearly $4 billion.

Andic opened his first shop in Barcelona in 1984. His Mango brand quickly spread across Spain and became one of the world's leading fashion groups.

The company offers both professional and casual styles and boasts a presence in more than 120 markets, with more than 16,400 employees worldwide, according to its website.