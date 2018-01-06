Mandalay Bay hotel staff had numerous run-ins with Vegas gunman: company

LAS VEGAS -- The parent company of the Las Vegas hotel-casino where a gunman opened fire Oct. 1, causing the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history, says hotel staff had more than 10 interactions with Stephen Paddock in the three days leading up to the massacre. At least 58 people were killed and hundred injured.

CBS affiliate KLAS-TV reports that a statement released by MGM Resorts International says the interactions between Paddock and Mandalay Bay employees, which included a room service delivery and a call with housekeeping on the day of the shooting, were "normal in nature."

"MGM Resorts is focused on supporting the health and welfare of our guests. All MGM Resorts properties follow a health and welfare check operating procedure that stipulates a welfare check be performed after two consecutive days where a Do-Not-Disturb sign has been displayed on the door, and the guest has not interacted in-person or by phone with housekeeping or other hotel staff over the same period," the statement read.

It continued: "Importantly, as it relates to the terrible tragedy on October 1, there were numerous interactions with Stephen Paddock every day at the resort, including a room service delivery and a call with housekeeping on October 1, all of which were normal in nature. As a result of these interactions, there was no need to conduct a welfare check. Further, Mandalay Bay staff, room service and housekeeping had contact with Paddock or entered his suite more than 10 times over the course of his stay, including the three days leading up to October 1."

Police say Paddock shot at attendees of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival from the broken windows of his 32nd-floor suite that night.

The 64-year-old Paddock killed himself just before authorities stormed his room.

Among the victims of the shooting were a former U.S. Navy serviceman, a high school secretary, a registered nurse, and a mechanic. President Trump called the shooting an "act of pure evil."