Man with Jan. 6 warrant and weapons arrested near Obamas' D.C. home

A man with weapons and an active Jan. 6-related warrant was arrested by law enforcement in former President Barack Obama's Washington, D.C., neighborhood, two sources briefed on the matter tell CBS News.

The suspect is believed to have made online threats and had an open warrant on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol. He is believed to be from Seattle, and was driving a car.

The man had been on the radar of U.S. Capitol Police and the FBI because of his social media posts.

The incident did not result in any injuries. It's unclear if the Obamas were home at the time of the incident.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene for what was described as a suspicious person. The Washington Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the investigation involved a "wanted" subject acting erratically in the area.

This is a developing story.

— Nick Kurtz contributed to this report