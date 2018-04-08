Man fatally struck by high speed train in Florida, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Florida's new high-speed train has led to another fatality, CBS Miami reports. Authorities say a man has been hit and killed by a train in southern Florida.

The Delray Beach Police Department said on Twitter that a pedestrian was hit Sunday by a northbound Brightline train about 100 feet south of a crossing.

He died at the scene, police said.

Police were asking witnesses to call them with information.

At 12:47 p.m. a northbound Brightline train struck a pedestrian approximately 100 feet south of the Southeast 4th Street crossing. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene by DBPD. Any witnesses are urged to call DBPD Det. Joseph Hart 243-7800. — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) April 8, 2018

This is the fourth person the train has struck and killed since service began between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach earlier this year. Three others were hit and survived.

Train officials said last month that they've stepped up safety measures, warning people that this train travels faster than other trains that pass through the area.