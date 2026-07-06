Man confesses from jail to killing wife, says he will reveal location of body in case that shocked France

A Frenchman convicted for the murder of his wife who disappeared more than half a decade ago — and whose body was never found — has confessed from his jail cell to killing her, his lawyer said on Monday.

Cedric Jubillar, 38, was sentenced in October to 30 years in prison for murdering Delphine Jubillar, 33, following a trial that shocked France but in which he had always maintained his innocence.

Delphine went missing in rural southern France in December 2020 at the height of the COVID pandemic.

In four weeks of hearings in the southern town of Albi, the defense argued that because the body of his wife had never been found there was no certainty a crime had been committed, BBC News reported. But the jury of six civilians and three magistrates decided that there was enough circumstantial evidence to conclude that Jubillar was guilty of murder.

A photograph shows a poster reading as "Justice and truth for Delphine, displayed in the neighborhood of the home of Delphine and Cedric Jubillar in Cagnac-les-Mines, France on Dec. 7, 2022. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

But in a dramatic about-turn just over two months before his appeal was due to be heard, Jubillar wrote a "confession" admitting his involvement, his lawyer Pierre Debuisson told a news conference.

Jubillar is ready to "cooperate fully with the judicial authorities" and tell investigators where the body is located after hiding the corpse on the night of Dec. 15-16, 2020, he said.

He expressed hope that Jubillar's move will allow their two young children to "grieve and give Delphine a proper burial," adding his client "clearly regrets" his actions.

"It was the worst thing he did in his life," the lawyer added. It remains unclear how Delphine Jubillar was killed.

People take part in a search organized by French gendarmes in the woods of Milhars, France on Dec.23, 2020, to look for Delphine Jubillar. FRED SCHEIBER/AFP via Getty Images

His legal team now believes it is impossible that the appeal trial can take place as scheduled in September, as their client will need to be re-interrogated and searches for the body take place.

Debuisson said Jubillar would give further details when interrogated.

In his confession letter, he mentions a dispute between the couple but does not give further details.

He had been convicted on the basis of a string of corroborating evidence, despite the lack of a body or any DNA evidence linking him to the crime. The trial heard Delphine asked for a divorce while having an affair with another man.

"We are relieved for the children," said Malika Chmani, lawyer for the two young children.

"Now it is important that he tells us where the body is. I believe that is what will happen -- at any rate, that is what we hope for," she added.

During the murder trial, BBC News reported the court heard that Delphine had began an affair with a man she met online. Prosecutors alleged that on the evening of her disappearance, she had told Cédric Jubillar for the first time about the affair, which led to a fight and her ultimate death, probably by strangulation, the BBC reported.