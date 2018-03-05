Man arrested for stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar bragged on social media

LOS ANGELES -- For two-time Academy Award winner Frances McDormand, there was drama last night at the Oscars -- and after. McDormand hit a high note when she won best actress and called for every nominated woman in the audience to stand up.

Her speech captured a movement focused on diversity and women's empowerment.

"We all have a story to tell and projects we need financed," she said.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She stole the show, but just hours later, her Oscar was stolen. Terry Bryant, who goes by the name "DJ Matari," posted a video on social media after allegedly taking McDormand's engraved Oscar from the official after-party.

"This is mine!" he can be heard saying. People around him offered him congratulations.

Bryant's Instagram account shows him holding trophies from several big awards shows while posing as a winner. He left the Oscar party with McDormand's statue on Sunday. A photographer immediately spotted him and realized he wasn't a winner.

According to Los Angeles police, the photographer followed Bryant, and took the award back. They also note that it appears he did have a ticket to the Governor's Ball. The Oscar was returned.