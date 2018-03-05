Man arrested for stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar bragged on social media

LOS ANGELES -- For two-time Academy Award winner Frances McDormand, there was drama last night at the Oscars -- and after. McDormand hit a high note when she won best actress and called for every nominated woman in the audience to stand up.
Her speech captured a movement focused on diversity and women's empowerment.
"We all have a story to tell and projects we need financed," she said.
She stole the show, but just hours later, her Oscar was stolen. Terry Bryant, who goes by the name "DJ Matari," posted a video on social media after allegedly taking McDormand's engraved Oscar from the official after-party.
"This is mine!" he can be heard saying. People around him offered him congratulations.
Bryant's Instagram account shows him holding trophies from several big awards shows while posing as a winner. He left the Oscar party with McDormand's statue on Sunday. A photographer immediately spotted him and realized he wasn't a winner.
According to Los Angeles police, the photographer followed Bryant, and took the award back. They also note that it appears he did have a ticket to the Governor's Ball. The Oscar was returned.