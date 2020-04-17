Maluma on being the only Spanish singer in "One World: Together At Home​​" special

More than 70 artists and entertainers will participate in Saturday's Global Citizen special, "One World: Together At Home," which will raise money for the World Health Organization's response to the coronavirus pandemic. One of them will be Colombian musical sensation Maluma, whose hits include "Carnaval."

The 26-year-old Latin Grammy winner, who has more than 100 million social media followers, told "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about the importance of Saturday's performance.

"One World: Together At Home" will air on CBS Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Read part of their conversation below.

Maluma: I feel like this is going to be huge and being the only artist that is performing in Spanish, that's big, you know, that's important for me. … So I feel very, very happy about it. ... I did it here in my house, of course, because I couldn't go out.

Gayle King: So many people crossover and think they have to sing in English. I've heard you say you made the decision that you don't ever plan to sing in English. Why?

Maluma: Three years ago, I went to Los Angeles. I did, like, seven or eight songs in English. … When I listened to the songs, I was, like, "Oh my God, that's not me." You know, like, I felt like I was Justin Bieber's competition or something like that … At the end of the day, I'm Latin. … I think that if I'm myself, I can conquer the world being myself and singing in Spanish.

King: I think that's what your fans like. … You have a very strong sense of who you are and what you want to be.

Maluma: I got confused once in my career. One day ... it was, like, "Should I start singing in English?" and then … my first concert in Israel, and I was like, "Oh my God … I don't know if they're gonna sing my songs." … And then I went on stage, and there were 30,000 people, they're in a huge arena in Israel, singing every word of my songs in Spanish.

I was, like, this is the message that I needed to receive to understand that. ... I have to be proud of myself and proud of my culture.

King: The Latino community has been hit especially hard (by the coronavirus), as you know, and I know you feel very, very passionate about the community. What is your message to them?

Maluma: My message for the Latin community is that ... all these things is going to be over sooner than later. … And just to believe in God and keep the faith.