Priyanka Chopra says "One World: Together At Home" festival puts pressure on corporations to fight coronavirus

Advocacy group Global Citizen and the World Health Organization announced a virtual music festival called "One World: Together At Home" that will celebrate health care workers and those on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis. The musical event, which is being curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, will broadcast live on Saturday, April 18, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and other networks, as well as several online platforms.

Actress and philanthropist Priyanka Chopra Jonas told "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King that the event isn't a fundraiser, but it will help "put pressure" on the private sector and governments to help communities dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Read a portion of King's interview with Chopra Jonas below:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: This show is something completely different from what Global Citizen has ever done because this is not a fundraiser. This is not us asking you when you're watching a two-hour concert, while all of us are sitting at home, to donate money. ... The idea is to get the private sector to make donations, for corporations to help governments and the marginalized in the world, and take care of them, who don't have the ability to live in homes and self-quarantine … people who don't have the ability to have the privilege of being home.

Gayle King: How do we do that? If we're not raising money, how do we do that?

Chopra Jonas: What Global Citizen does is basically use citizens to implore to governments, to implore to companies, send out emails. So millions and millions of people are asking people to take action, and that's how we're raising the money.

King: The citizens can then put pressure on the corporations.

Chopra Jonas: That's the idea. That's what Global Citizen does is use your individuality, use your voice because each one of us have it ... to put pressure on governments, on the private sector to say, "You need to do your bit in this."

King: I say, Priyanka, this coronavirus, COVID-19, it truly is a moving target, and there seems to be new information coming in at all times. Can take nothing for granted.

Chopra Jonas: I think it's really, really important for us sitting at home to not panic because there's obviously going to be a sense of fear. ... The WHO is the right source. Get your information from them, the CDC, Global Citizen, people that you know will give you correct information instead of, you know, feeling stir crazy and panicked at home with all the forwards that we keep getting on social media, etc.

King: How are you dealing with it? … How are you and Nick together as a couple processing this and getting through this?

Chopra Jonas: I think we recognize our ability to have the privilege of being able to stay in self-isolation. … We've been spending a lot of time with each other, reaching out to family, friends … making sure we're aware of what's happening in the world, making our contributions, donations, so that we feel like we're actually doing something, and even though we're all sitting at home, our hands are not tied. We can do so much.

King: You said something that I think is very interesting, Priyanka. … We're still in the early stages, two weeks, three weeks, you said, "It's actually a privilege to be able to stay home." What do you mean by that?

Chopra Jonas: A lot of us don't think about this, but the one thing that, at least in our home, I think about a lot and it helps me from being that person who's, like, "I'm bored and, you know, I don't have anything to do," ... I think about the fact that I have a home. I have the ability to eat. I have the ability to talk to my family and friends and they're safe out there. ... I feel that that is a privilege … and we need to recognize that, individually as well, and kind of help the world get through this together. ... Even in America, not just in low-income countries around the world. ... I mean, this disease is such a leveler of sorts. It doesn't matter who you are, how much money you have, where you come from, what your race is, things that divided the world in such a big way all of this time ... this disease can get to anyone.

King: We all know that this is a global pandemic. And I think about people in this country. How do you get people in this country to think of others when they're trying to survive themselves?

Chopra Jonas: I think having lived in India where, you know, survival is what you think of before luxury … for a lot of people in India. … I think it's very important for us to understand that, yes, we are going through what we're going through, and, you know, worrying about how we're going to get out of it in America, but I think we have to understand our position in the world because this is affecting everybody in the same way.

King: Do you think the world will come back to normal? Do you believe that?

Chopra Jonas: I think it'll be a new normal. … No one can define what that will be. But I think it'll make the world curious and thoughtful and think about hygiene and how important that is. … I think it'll also be scary after two months, maybe to come out for the first time, meet people. … It's going to take a little while for the world to come back to normal, and I don't think normal will ever be the same.

King: You know what, Priyanka? I've been saying it's an equal opportunity heartbreaker. That's how I feel about it.

Chopra Jonas: Yeah. It's such a tragic thing to see, which is why I feel like what Global Citizen is doing with this show is such an incredible thing.

King: Your exact role on the 18th will be what exactly? What are you planning to do?

Chopra Jonas: Obviously, I'm not a musician, so I can't be contributing like that. But my idea will be ... to talk about the private sector contributions that will come in.

King: I got a suggestion for you. I know you don't necessarily sing, but your husband certainly does. Why don't the two of you do a duet?

Chopra Jonas: Oh, I mean, I do kinda sing. I just kind of — But really good in the shower, really, really good.

King: So does that mean maybe you two could do a duet?

Chopra Jonas: Maybe. I'm definitely gonna pull him into the segment for sure. That's happening. Don't tell him though.