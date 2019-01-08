Malibu Creek State Park murder: Suspected gunman reportedly a "survivalist"

In a major development in the investigation into the murder of a father who was killed while camping with his two young daughters in California last June, Anthony Rauda was charged Monday with one count of murder. He also faces 10 counts of attempted murder and five counts of burglary over a string of shootings that date back to 2016.

Park officials temporarily closed the popular campground at Malibu Creek State Park in June after Tristan Beaudette was shot once in the head as he slept in a tent with his 2- and 4-year-old daughters. The suspect, who has a lengthy criminal record including illegal weapons possession, reportedly picked his victims at random.

Rauda was blocked from cameras by his public defender as he appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Monday, reports CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas. He was also in court back in November on burglary and parole violation charges. At that time, his unruly behavior led authorities to shackle him to a chair while wearing a spit mask.

Authorities reportedly said the 42-year-old was a "survivalist" who lived off stolen food while often sleeping outside in the Malibu area. He now faces multiple charges including the murder of 35-year-old Tristan Beaudette. Beaudette's daughters were not injured but are listed as victims of attempted murder in the felony complaint.

In the days after the killing, more victims came forward, after authorities revealed that several other shootings had occurred in the area. In June James Rogers told us he was shot in the arm while sleeping in a hammock in the park.

"I kind of assumed they were aiming for my head to be honest because I sleep with my arm up," Rogers said.

Meliss Tatangelo is also one of the victims named in the complaint against Rauda.

"My boyfriend walked around and he was like, that's a bullet hole. And I was like, OK, it is, right?" Tatangelo said.

Authorities released a photo when they arrested Rauda in October after spotting him on a ridge top carrying a rifle in his backpack. He was suspected in a string of armed burglaries. Sources told Los Angeles station KCBS that Rauda was positively identified in security videos while committing those crimes. They said ballistics link Rauda's gun to Beaudette's murder as well as to at least five other shootings in the area.

During Monday's court appearance, Rauda's bail was set at $1.1 million. He did not enter a plea. He's set to be back in court later this month.