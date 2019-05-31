Maleah Davis case: Child's remains found in search for missing Houston girl

Houston police say the remains of a child have been found in Arkansas in the vicinity of where a man allegedly said he dumped the body of a missing 4-year-old Texas girl. Houston Police say they can't confirm the remains found in Fulton, Arkansas are Maleah Davis, but said investigators believe it might be the girl.

Sheriff James Singleton in Arkansas' Hempstead County said his agency and others had begun searching Friday afternoon outside of Hope, Arkansas, at the request of Houston police. Shortly after the search began, Singleton said his department was notified that a work crew in neighboring Fulton had discovered a black garbage bag off the side of a road emitting a foul odor.

Houston police said later Friday the remains are those of a child. A medical examiner will determine the child's identity.

Darion Vence, the ex-fiance of Maleah's mother, is charged with tampering with a human corpse in connection to Maleah's disappearance a month ago. A community activist said Vence confessed he disposed of her body 300 miles away in southwest Arkansas. Quanell X, a local civil rights activist, says he spoke on Friday in jail with Derion Vence, who had earlier claimed Maleah was abducted.

This image appears to show the missing 4-year-old Houston girl Maleah Davis following Derion Vence into an apartment. Police say the photo was taken on April 30. KHOU

Quanell X says Vence said Friday morning that Maleah died by accident and confessed he drove to Arkansas, where he dumped the girl's body. Quanell X declined to comment on what Vence said happened to the girl.

Quanell X had previously acted as a spokesman for Maleah's mother, but said two days ago he was no longer representing her because he believes she knows what happened to the child. The woman has not been charged in relation to her daughter's disappearance.