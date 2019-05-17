Todo En Uno: Valle de Mexico cierra la semana con mala calidad de aire 

Flight of fancy: The TWA Hotel

When Trans World Airlines went bankrupt in 2001, it looked like the end for architect Eero Saarinen's classic TWA Terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, one of the most distinctive buildings in the world. But it was rescued from the bulldozer by building preservationists, and the magnetic terminal that once drew air travelers has now been transformed into the nostalgic TWA Hotel, which recalls the glamour of '60s jet-setting aviation. Kris Van Cleave checks in.