Magic Johnson on joining ownership group of the NWSL's Washington Spirit: "The popularity of the game is exploding here in America"

NBA Hall of Famer and businessman Magic Johnson has officially joined the ownership group of the Washington Spirit, partnering with Michele Kang, the majority owner of the team and the first woman of color to hold a controlling stake in the National Women's Soccer League.

Johnson told "CBS Mornings" that he and Kang shared their vision for the Spirit and the future of women's soccer.

"It's important that owners love to not only win on the field like Michele does, but also in the community," he said.

Johnson — who now holds stakes in five professional sports teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers — said minority representation is important in sports ownership. For Kang, bringing Johnson on board marks a significant step in the growth of the Spirit and the league.

"I think his success, legendary success on the basketball court, is something that everyone knows. But as you guys been talking about his involvement in mentoring young children and providing sort of the dreams and hopes to them is something just that no one can match, and we're just incredibly honored to have him as part of our community," said Kang.

The partnership came about after Johnson and Kang met in Los Angeles and quickly connected over their shared vision for the future of women's soccer.

"The popularity of the game is exploding here in America," Johnson said.

Regarding what lies ahead, the duo is focused on helping the Spirit reach new heights.

"We want to win championships," Johnson declared, noting that his previous teams have brought home 14. "I need my 15th now."

Kang said she hopes to draw from Johnson's vast experience turning a sports franchise into a dynasty.

"Those lessons and wisdom and experience are something that we absolutely need, and we are looking forward to learning from him," Kang said.