En Tiempo Real: Maduro envia mensaje a Trump en ingles
For security officials, this is their Super Bowl, too
About a dozen vehicles went up in flames Thursday morning at Newark Liberty International Airport.
A sperm bank is threatening to sue an Oregon woman who contacted her daughter's biological father after using an at-home DNA test
ProPublica specifically names Kathe Sackler as being involved with a secretive project called "Project Tango"
Temperatures across the upper Midwest feel like the negative 50s, when factoring in wind chill
The lifelong Democrat tells "60 Minutes" both parties are not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people
A private company has set off a revolution in space by launching hundreds of small satellites, enough to photograph the entire landmass of the Earth every day
It was completely legal and it won them millions. Jon Wertheim reports on how Jerry Selbee and his wife Marge used "basic arithmetic" to crack the code on certain lottery games
House Democrats have been stonewalled over the last two years when it came to subpoenas on various Trump administration dealings. But now Democrats have the majority, and Elijah Cummings plans to make the most of it
Scott Pelley reports on the developments in artificial intelligence brought about by venture capitalist Kai-Fu Lee's investments and China's effort to dominate the AI field
A social worker tried to tell him about "career alternatives" after he lost his sight, but Chris Downey wasn't about to stop being an architect
The youngest woman ever elected to Congress tells "60 Minutes" she thinks President Trump is racist and responds to criticisms she could be pushing the Democratic Party too far to the left
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi seized control of Egypt in the wake of an uprising against Mohamed Morsi's autocratic regime. Since then, Sisi's regime has imprisoned opponents and killed protesters
Marshall Medoff unveils to "60 Minutes" his innovative method of turning plant life into fuel and other useful products
Arctic air is stretching from the Dakotas to the Northeast. Dangerous weather is blamed for at least eight deaths in the Midwest. Don Dahler reports from Chicago.
The Patriots quarterback told Steve Kroft how far he could throw a spiral—and which great NFL quarterbacks he wanted to emulate
Parts of the U.S. are dealing with historic low temperatures. In Chicago, it hit a record -23 degrees. CBS Chicago meteorologist Megan Glaros gives the latest forecast.
Chicago police on Wednesday released an image of people of interest in the alleged attack on "Empire" star Jussie Smollett. Smollett told police two white men shouting racial epithets and gay slurs beat him up, doused him with an unknown chemical and tied a rope around his neck around 2:00 a.m. He said they also allegedly yelled "this is MAGA country." Dean Reynolds reports.
President Trump on Wednesday took another swipe at his intelligence chiefs after they testified that North Korea and ISIS are bigger threats than Iran. The president decided to lash out on Twitter. Major Garrett reports.
The president's bristled at conclusions from his own intelligence agency leaders that don't match up with his own
Dozens of children who weren't vaccinated have gotten sick, and the outbreak is spreading
The bill calls for a cost of living increase of 2.6 percent after a 35-day-long partial government shutdown
In many ways, the Super Bowl announcer team is like the Patriots-Rams match-up itself – the Super Bowl veteran and the rookie
A bright, longstanding tradition of the CBS Sunday morning broadcast is the luminous sun artwork sent to us by our viewers
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity
The Rams and Patriots will take turns playing defense during Sunday's Super Bowl, but other defenders at the stadium will not get a break. A small army of security is in place to protect one million visitors who will be in Atlanta this week. Mark Strassmann spoke to Atlanta’s police chief and DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.
An Oregon woman's attempt to connect with her daughter's anonymous sperm donor is raising difficult questions about the practice -- and may even lead to a lawsuit. Danielle Teuscher says she used a DNA test from 23andMe and then reached out to one of her daughter's genetic relatives. But Northwest Cryobank, where she received the sperm donation, then sent her a cease and desist letter. Teuscher says her plan for more children genetically-related to her daughter is now in jeopardy. Anna Werner reports.
Authorities say a parking garage fire at an airport right outside New York City has severely damaged more than a dozen vehicles. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the fire at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey started on the rooftop of the garage at Terminal C shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported.