En Tiempo Real: Maduro envia mensaje a Trump en ingles

Is sperm donor anonymity possible?

An Oregon woman's attempt to connect with her daughter's anonymous sperm donor is raising difficult questions about the practice -- and may even lead to a lawsuit. Danielle Teuscher says she used a DNA test from 23andMe and then reached out to one of her daughter's genetic relatives. But Northwest Cryobank, where she received the sperm donation, then sent her a cease and desist letter. Teuscher says her plan for more children genetically-related to her daughter is now in jeopardy. Anna Werner reports.