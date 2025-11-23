Wisconsin woman who stabbed classmate to please Slender Man cut off monitoring bracelet, left group home

A 22-year-old Wisconsin woman who nearly stabbed a classmate to death to please the horror character Slender Man has cut off a monitoring bracelet, left a group home, and is missing, officials said on Sunday.

Morgan Geyser was last seen in the area of Kroncke Dr. around 8 p.m. Saturday with an adult acquaintance, city officials said. Her whereabouts are unknown as of Sunday morning.

Police released a recent image of Geyer that was captured on security video.

Madison Geyer, seen in recent security footage, is missing after she reportedly cut off her monitoring bracelet and left a group home in Madison, Wisconsin. Madison Police Department

Geyser has been living in a group home after she was released earlier this year from Winnebago Mental Health Institute, a psychiatric hospital where she had spent the last seven years. She was released after three experts testified she had made progress battling mental illness.

Geyser and her friend, Anissa Weier, lured Payton Leutner to a Waukesha park after a sleepover in 2014. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier egged her on. All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

Geyser and Weier fled after the attack but were arrested as they were walking on Interstate 94. They told investigators they attacked Leutner to earn the right to be Slender Man's servants and feared he would hurt their families if they didn't follow through. They had planned to walk to Slender Man's mansion in northern Wisconsin after the attack, they said.

Leutner barely survived. Geyser ultimately pleaded guilty to being a party to attempted first-degree intentional homicide in 2017 but claimed she wasn't responsible because she was mentally ill. The following year, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren had committed her to a psychiatric hospital for 40 years.

Weier pleaded guilty to being a party to attempted second-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon in 2017, but like Geyser, claimed she was mentally ill and not responsible for her actions. She was committed to 25 years in a mental hospital but was granted release in 2021 after agreeing to live with her father and to wear a GPS monitor.