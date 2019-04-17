28 dead in tourist bus crash on Portugal's Madeira Island

An official on Portugal's Madeira Island said a tour bus crash Wednesday killed 28 people, most of them German tourists. Local mayor Filipe Sousa told cable news channel SIC the victims include 17 women and 11 men.

"I have no words to describe what happened. I cannot face the suffering of these people," Sousa told SIC.

He said the bus carrying 55 people rolled down a steep hillside Wednesday after veering off the road on a bend east of the capital, Funchal. According to national news agency Lusa, 22 were injured in the accident.

Local television showed bodies scattered over the rural hillside next to the Atlantic Ocean.

Rescue workers stand next to the wreckage of a bus after an accident in Canico, in the Portuguese Island of Madeira, April 17, 2019. DUARTE SA / REUTERS

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is flying to the island to visit the scene, Lusa reported.

Residents said the weather was fine at the time of the accident, which happened in daylight in the early evening. Authorities said they are investigating the possible cause.

Madeira is a popular vacation destination for Europeans. Madeira was the scene of another fatal bus crash in 2005 when five Italian tourists died in São Vicente, on the northern coast, BBC News reported.