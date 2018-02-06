Macy's aims new women's clothing at Muslims

NEW YORK - Macy's (M) is launching a women's clothing line designed specifically for Muslim shoppers.

The department store chain said it teamed up with a boutique called Verona Collection and plans to sell the collection of modest dresses, tops, cardigans and hijabs online. The clothing will launch on Macy's website on Feb. 15.

The brand was shepherded by Lisa Vogl, a graduate of Macy's minority- and women-owned business development program, which aims to offer more fashion diversity.

While Macy's is the first major U.S. department store to sell hijabs, it joins other brands offering products aimed at Muslims. Nike (NKE), for example, launched a high-performance sports hijab last year made for athletics. Nike's campaign comes complete with pro female athletes who are Muslim. It's perhaps the most high-profile sports hijab the U.S. has seen -- though it's far from the first.

And Mattel (MAT) announced plans for a Barbie doll modeled after Ibtihaj Muhammad, a fencer who was the first American athlete to compete in the Olympics while wearing a hijab. Muhammad had a major role in designing the doll.