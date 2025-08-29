Arrest made in connection to robbery of Seattle home of rapper Macklemore

Seattle detectives arrested a man in connection with the June robbery of rapper Macklemore's home in the neighborhood of Capitol Hill, police said Thursday.

The 29-year-old man, whose name was not released, from Renton, Washington, is expected to face criminal charges related to the home invasion and robbery in the coming days. He was arrested for a separate Seattle robbery after law enforcement served a search warrant at his home on Aug. 21, police said.

Seattle police collaborated with the sheriff's office in King County, which includes Seattle, and the Renton Police Department, who have been investigating other high-profile burglaries targeting celebrities and sports stars.

The investigation led law enforcement to a jewelry store in south Seattle where multiple items from Macklemore's home and other homes recently burglarized were found, police said.

Macklemore's home was robbed on June 7, police said. The rapper's 22-year-old nanny called 911 to report two men who crept into the home through an unlocked door and attacked her with bear spray. The rapper's three children were in bed at the time, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The suspects robbed the house and stole thousands of dollars of personal items, including "one very distinguishable Seattle Sounders ring with the owner's name on it."

Macklemore is a minority owner of the Seattle Sounders soccer team, according to the club, and has shown his MLS Cup ring in his music videos. In one song, he rapped, "I was supposed to be a one-hit ringer, now I've got too many rings and not enough fingers."