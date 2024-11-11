Disturbing details emerge after American nurse killed in Budapest, a city she called her "happy place"

Family members of a 31-year-old American tourist who was killed while on vacation in Hungary's capital mourned their loss while a 37-year-old suspect was in custody Saturday.

The victim, Mackenzie Michalski from Portland, Oregon, was reported missing Nov. 5 after she was last seen at a nightclub in central Budapest. Police launched a missing person investigation and reviewed security footage from local nightclubs where they observed Michalski with a man later identified as the suspect in several of the clubs the night of her disappearance.

The man was detained on Nov. 7 and questioned by police, and later confessed to the killing. A Budapest court ordered him to remain detained, it said on Monday.

Before the confession, Michalski's family and friends had launched an effort to find her, starting a Facebook group to gather tips on her whereabouts. Her parents traveled to Hungary to assist in the search, but while en route learned that she had been killed.

At a candlelight vigil in Budapest on Saturday night, the victim's father, Bill Michalski, told The Associated Press that he was "still overcome with emotion" at the death of his daughter.

Photos showing Mackenzie Michalski, an 31-year-old American tourist who was murdered while on vacation, hang at a candlelight vigil in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. Bela Szandelszky / AP

"There was no reason for this to happen," he said. "I'm still trying to wrap my arms around what happened ... I don't know that I ever will."

Police detained the suspect, an Irish citizen, on the evening of Nov. 7. Investigators said that Michalski and the suspect met at a nightclub and danced before leaving for the man's rented apartment. The man killed Michalski while they were engaged in an "intimate encounter," police said.

"At present, it is not possible to establish exactly how the victim was killed and this is the subject of the ongoing investigation," the court said Monday.

The suspect, whom police identified by the initials L.T.M., confessed to the killing, but said it had been an accident. Police said that he had attempted to cover up his crime by cleaning the apartment and hiding Michalski's body in a wardrobe before purchasing a suitcase and placing her body inside.

He then rented a car and drove to Lake Balaton, around 90 miles southwest of Budapest, where he disposed of the body in a wooden area outside the town of Szigliget.

Video released by police showed the suspect guiding authorities to the location where he had left the body. Police said the suspect had made internet searches before being apprehended on how to dispose of a body, police procedures in missing person cases, whether pigs really eat dead bodies, and the presence of wild boars in the Lake Balaton area.

He also made an internet search inquiring on the competence of Budapest police.

Crime scene photographs released by police showed a rolling suitcase, several articles of clothing including a pair of fleece-lined boots, and a small handbag next to a credit card bearing Michalski's name.

Michalski's brother told CBS affiliate KOIN-TV that his sister, who went by "Kenzie," loved Portland and made it her home. She worked as a neurosurgery nurse practitioner at Providence St. Vincent, the station reported, and the medical center said its community is "deeply saddened by the news" of her death.

"Those who worked with her and knew her best say Kenzie was kind and loving — a great friend and a valued caregiver who lived out our Providence mission and values in her daily life," Providence added in a statement. "This loss of a beloved member of our Providence family is especially difficult, as it follows the death of Melissa Jubane in September."

At the candlelight vigil in Budapest on Saturday, Michalski's father gave brief comments to those who had gathered, and was wearing a baseball cap he said he had received as a gift from his daughter.

Michalski had visited Budapest before, and called it her "happy place," her father told the AP.

"The history, she just loved it and she was just so relaxed here," he said. "This was her city."

Mackenzie Michalski GoFundMe

The Irish foreign ministry told AFP it "is aware of this case and is providing consular assistance."

"As with all cases, the department does not comment on the specific details of individual cases," it added.

More than $40,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe site for Michalski which says the donations will be used "so their family can bring Kenzie home and have costs for travel and funeral arrangements along with any costs associated with ensuring justice for Kenzie."

Agence France-Presse contributed to this report.