Lyft stock goes into reverse after big IPO

Lyft hit a nasty pothole in its first full day as a public company. Shares in the ride-hailing service, which on Friday staged one of the biggest technology initial public offerings in recent years, slid nearly 12 percent. The stock closed at $69.01, below the offering price of $72 a share.

The decline took roughly $3 billion off Lyft's market capitalization. The company has lost more than $2 billion since 2016 and racked up $3 billion in debt; it has yet to turn a profit.

Investor demand for the initial stock offering was strong, with boosters pointing to Lyft's accelerating growth -- its revenue doubled last year to $2.2 billion and its ridership surged.

Although Wall Street is bullish about the long-term prospects for Lyft and for Uber, the largest ride-hailing company, analysts said generating profits in the short term will be tough. Other challenges include a murky regulatory environment and the industry impact of self-driving cars.