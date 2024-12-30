Mars occultation, total lunar eclipse and more celestial events to watch in 2025

The upcoming year is poised to bring a packed schedule of astral shows, from lunar phenomena to planetary wonders that involve several of Earth's neighbors in the solar system. For skywatchers looking to mark their calendars, here are the top celestial events to watch in 2025.

Jan. 3: Quadrantid meteor shower

Next year's first astral spectacle comes early, on Jan. 3, when the Quadrantid meteor shower peaks. Considered one of the most impressive annual meteor showers to witness, the event can produce between 60 and 200 visible meteors under perfect weather conditions, according to NASA.

Jan. 13: Mars occultation

The first full moon of 2025 is called the Wolf Moon. It's also a supermoon, set to appear in night skies Jan. 13, and will pass in front of Mars during a phenomenon known as occultation. People across the United States should be able to see the moon covering Mars before the red planet eventually shows itself again.

March 14: Total lunar eclipse and Blood Moon

A total lunar eclipse will occur March 14, the first of two in 2025 but the only one that will be visible in North America. During a total lunar eclipse, Earth passes between the moon and the sun, and for a time all three are perfectly aligned. The planet casts a shadow onto the moon and prevents most sunlight from reaching it.

The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho. Ted S. Warren / AP

This eclipse coincides with the Blood Moon, where the moon bears a reddish hue. The phenomenon happens because some sunlight does filter through Earth's atmosphere and reach the moon during a total lunar eclipse, but in the case of a Blood Moon, only colors with longer wavelengths, like red and orange, actually make it there.

March 29: Partial solar eclipse

A partial solar eclipse will take shape a couple weeks later, on March 29. Like the lunar eclipse preceding it, this is the first of two partial solar eclipses slated for 2025, but the only one that will be visible in North America next year.

The opposite of a lunar eclipse, a solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, casting its shadow onto the planet as it appears to cover the star. During a total solar eclipse, like the one seen across the U.S. and Mexico last April, the moon completely blocks the sun's rays. A partial eclipse does not have the same effect, but people in some areas will be able to see the moon positioned in front of a portion of the sun.

A partial solar eclipse is seen through clouds over Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 20, 2023. Tatan Syuflana / AP

April 21: Lyrid meteor shower

The Lyrid meteor shower is active from April 15 to April 30 next year, according to the American Meteorological Society. It is expected to peak between April 21 and April 22, with people in the Northern Hemisphere most likely to spot the sparkling display.

Aug. 12-13: Perseid meteor shower

The Perseid meteor shower will peak between Aug. 12 and Aug. 13. Dubbed the "best meteor shower of the year" by NASA, this shower typically has the capacity to produce 50 to 100 visible meteors per hour when skies are clear enough to see them and they aren't overpowered by moonlight.

Unfortunately, the American Meteorological Society notes the Perseids may not be as striking in 2025 because the shower is due to happen at the same time as a waning gibbous moon, and strong moonlight could hide as much as 75% of the meteors.

A Perseid meteor sparks over Gavdos island, the southernmost point of Greece and Europe, on Aug. 13, 2023. Petros Giannakouris / AP

Aug. 12: Venus-Jupiter conjunction

The conjunction of Venus and Jupiter will fall into place around the time of the Perseids peak, Space.com reports. This alignment of two of the brightest planets in the solar system will bring Venus and Jupiter much closer to each other in the sky than they usually appear.

Jupiter and Venus in conjunction before sunrise behind Rocca Calascio castle in Italy on May 1, 2022. Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto

Sept. 7: Total lunar eclipse

The second total lunar eclipse of 2025 will fall on Sept. 7, according to NASA. People will be able to see it in parts of Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Sept. 21: Partial solar eclipse

Another partial solar eclipse is set for Sept. 21. This one will be visible in parts of Australia, in addition to Antarctica and the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

Oct. 7, Nov. 5 and Dec. 4: Supermoons

There will be three supermoons next fall, on Oct. 8, Nov. 5 and Dec. 4. A supermoon happens when the full moon phase of the lunar cycle occurs while the moon is located at one of the closest points to Earth in its orbit. Because of the full moon's proximity to the planet, skywatchers tend to see a brighter and larger moon than they normally do. In 2025, the supermoon on Nov. 5 will appear particularly bright, since the moon will be nearest Earth at that time.

The moon rises behind an observation deck in New York City as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. Seth Wenig / AP

Dec. 13-14: Geminid meteor shower

The Geminid meteor shower, known for producing an especially bright and colorful display, peaks annually between Dec. 13 and Dec. 14.