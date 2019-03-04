Luke Perry, "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, dies at 52

Luke Perry, best known for his role on FOX's "Beverly Hills, 90210" in the 1990s, died Monday after suffering a "massive stroke" last week, a representative told CBS News. He was 52.

"He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends," the rep said in a statement.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time."

Perry currently starred as Fred Andrews on the hit Netflix show "Riverdale," a teen drama in its third season. The show is based on the characters of Archie Comics, which first began publishing their famous "Archie" comic strips in 1941.

Perry had previously been treated for precancerous growth in his colon in 2015.

Luke Perry attends an event in New York on May 19, 2016. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Brian Pascus contributed to this report.