Luann de Lesseps, "Real Housewives of New York City" star, arrested in Florida

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Luann de Lesseps, a star of the reality television series "The Real Housewives of New York City," has been arrested in Florida.

Palm Beach County court records show de Lesseps, 52, was booked into jail Sunday on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat.

The Palm Beach Post reports that Judge Ted Booras ordered de Lesseps released without bond and that she's due back in court on Jan. 25, 2018.

The circumstances of de Lesseps' arrest late Saturday in Palm Beach were not immediately available in court records. Messages left Sunday morning for a Palm Beach Police spokesman were not immediately returned.

The Palm Beach Post reports that a prosecutor said de Lesseps slammed a door and kicked at least one police officer, and she made threatening comments before she was arrested.

The state's attorney said de Lesseps told everyone, "I'm going to kill you all," before her arrest.

De Lesseps' spokesperson, Pete Sanders, sent a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday, offering her apologies to anyone offended by her behavior. She said it was her first time in the tony enclave since her wedding and "being there brought up long-buried emotions."

She said was committed to a "transformative and hopeful 2018."