Watch CBS News
U.S.

3 hurt at Las Vegas music festival when fans rush exit, police say

/ CBS/AP

A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a "security incident" temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said. Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Police said a large group of attendees fled the venue after reports — that police said later were unfounded — of gunfire was heard at about 10 p.m.

"At this time, there is no evidence of a shooting and the initial report has been deemed unfounded," police said in a statement.

Festival organizers displayed a message on screens in the venue that said there was a security incident, authorities were investigating and to remain in place, officials said.

The two-day festival, which began Saturday, features several R&B and rap artists, including Usher, Ludacris and Ne-Yo.

First published on May 15, 2022 / 3:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.