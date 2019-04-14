Love at first fight? Kit Harington on meeting his wife on the "Game of Thrones" set

Anderson Cooper speaks with Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow on "Game of Thrones." Below is a transcript.

Anderson Cooper: You met the woman who is now your wife on this show?

Kit Harington: Yeah, I did. I did.

Anderson Cooper: I-- I-- I-- if my memory serves me correctly, the first on-camera scene where you're together, you're trying to kill her, aren't you? Fighting her--

Kit Harington: Yeah--

Anderson Cooper: --with a sword?

Kit Harington: --I try and decapitate her.

Anderson Cooper: You try to decapitate her?

Kit Harington: Yeah, yeah--

Anderson Cooper: Yeah.

Kit Harington: And I can't do it. And I intentionally miss.

Anderson Cooper: So, that was the first scene on camera together?

Kit Harington: Yeah that was-- and that was our-- our first scene we filmed together--

Anderson Cooper: Was it-- was it, like, love at first fight? (LAUGHTER)

Kit Harington: That's a good lead-in to that one. (LAUGH) I loved working with Rose. Like, separately from our relationship or us being married-- I-- I-- I think one of my fondest working relationships was with her.

Anderson Cooper: Well, didn't she shoot three arrows into you?

Kit Harington: Yeah.

Kit Harington: The scenes I almost have most fondness and-- and-- and-- and most proud of are the scene over there-- where she-- where she died, and we had that goodbye-- the scene where she shoots three arrows into me.

Anderson Cooper: (LAUGH) That's one of your fondest scenes?

Kit Harington: Yeah, yeah, yeah. (LAUGHTER) Yeah--

Anderson Cooper: "Oh, she loves me."

Kit Harington: Yeah. (LAUGHTER) But it's brilliant. It's-- it's just-- I-- that was one of my favorite love stories. It's love that can't happen.

Anderson Cooper: Right.

Kit Harington: And ends up with arrows.

The video above was edited by Will Croxton.