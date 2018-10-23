Louis C.K. accuser slams Sarah Silverman over masturbation comments

One of the women who accused Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct is slamming Sarah Silverman, a longtime friend of C.K. who told Howard Stern that she let the disgraced comedian masturbate in front of her. Rebecca Corry called C.K. a "predator who victimized women for decades and lied about it."

On Monday, Silverman appeared on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show and emphasized that she was "not making excuses for him." She also said she was not comparing herself to the women who said C.K. abused his power with such behavior.

Silverman said of C.K., "We are peers. We are equals. When we were kids, and he asked if he could masturbate in front of me, sometimes I'd go, 'F**k yeah I want to see that!' … It's not analogous to the other women that are talking about what he did to them. He could offer me nothing. We were only just friends. So sometimes, yeah, I wanted to see it, it was amazing. Sometimes I would say, 'F**king no, gross,' and we got pizza."

Corry cried foul and tweeted, "To be real clear, CK had 'nothing to offer me' as I too was his equal on the set the day he decided to sexually harass me. He took away a day I worked years for and still has no remorse. He's a predator who victimized women for decades and lied about it."

Silverman apologized and tweeted, "Rebecca I'm sorry. Ugh this is why I don't like weighing in. I can't seem to do press 4 my show w/out being asked about it. But you're right- you were equals and he f**ked with you and it's not ok. I'm sorry, friend. You are so talented and so kind."

Corry responded again and seemed to use a sarcastic tone when she said, "I know exactly how you feel. I can't seem to live my life without getting rape & death threats, harassed & called a c**t regularly for simply telling the truth. I'm sorry your friend created this situation. We deserve to do our art without having to deal with this s**t."

On Tuesday, though Silverman did not excuse C.K., it did appear that she was trying to rationalize his behavior.

"I'm not saying what he did was OK. I'm just saying at a certain point, when he became influential, not even famous, but influential in the world of comedy, it changes," she said. "He felt like he was the same person, but the dynamic was different and it was not OK." She added, "I'm not saying everyone should embrace Louis again... I just want him to talk about it on stage. He's going to have to find his way or not find his way."

In November, Corry told the New York Times that when she was working with C.K. on a television pilot in 2005, he asked if he could go into her dressing room and masturbate in front of her and she said no, pointing out that he had a daughter and a pregnant wife.