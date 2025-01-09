Los Angeles pets evacuated into overwhelmed shelters as Southern California wildfires rage

An animal shelter in Pasadena has taken in over 300 animals as wildfires raging across the Los Angeles area put roughly 179,000 people under evacuation orders, according to officials.

The first fires broke out Tuesday, killing at least five people, and causing massive destruction with homes leveled — officials said more than thousands of structures have burned with tens of thousands more threatened. Blazes continued to burn largely uncontained two days later, with firefighting resources stretched thin.

Evacuated residents from the Eaton Fire, carry a kennel with a dog as they seek shelter for it, at the Pasadena Humane Society in Pasadena, California, U.S. January 8, 2025. Zaydee Sanchez / REUTERS

"We are starting to see many animals coming in with burns and injuries. These animals are being treated in our ICU. We are providing them with pain medications, wound care, fluid, and oxygen as needed," Pasadena Humane said in a social media post.

The shelter said it was working with other shelters across the state that offered to take in the animals that had already been in Pasadena Humane's care before the blazes erupted, allowing it to focus on animals affected by the fire.

Los Angeles County's Department of Animal Care and Control released a list of animal shelters for owners interested in evacuating animals to their facilities.

Staff at the Pasadena Humane Society work to provide shelter for pets of residents evacuated due to Eaton Fire, in Pasadena, California, U.S. January 8, 2025. Zaydee Sanchez / REUTERS

"Animals are family members, and we are here to ensure they are safe until they can return to their homes," said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda.

Owners with large animals were advised to take them to an equestrian center in Woodland Hills.

One Pasadena resident who was forced to leave her home because of the Eaton Fire returned to save her chickens. The woman said she has several chickens and ducks trapped in the back of her home.

Rescuers evacuate horses during the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. Michael Nigro/Bloomberg via Getty Images

spcaLA Pet Adoption Center in Los Angeles said in a social media post that its staff and volunteers were caring for the pets of evacuees.

Wildlife smoke can be dangerous for pets, especially puppies, senior dogs and birds, according to AirNow.gov, a government-run site on air quality data.