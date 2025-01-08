Watch CBS News
KCAL News crew help homeowner in Pasadena rescue chickens during Eaton Fire

By Chelsea Hylton

A homeowner in Pasadena who was forced to leave her home because of the Eaton Fire returned to save her chickens.

As KCAL News Reporter Jasmine Veil and her photographer John Schreiber were reporting on Altadena Drive they noticed a woman in front of her home sobbing. The woman said she has several chickens and ducks trapped in the back of her home.

A KCAL News crew helped a homeowner in Pasadena rescue her chickens.  KCAL News

"This morning when we came here, the whole road here at Altadena Drive was burned," the woman said. 

The home next door was engulfed in flames but Veil and Schreiber stepped in to help.

"I didn't think it was anything serious actually, I was still working, and I got home at 8 p.m. last night," the woman said. "We thought that the wind was going eastward."

 Veil and Schreiber were able to help rescue her animals, but the woman's home and neighborhood were severely damaged. 

