Los Angeles police respond to reports of shots fired from home - live updates

LOS ANGELES -- Firefighters responding to a house fire in Los Angeles were forced back after hearing gunshots ring out Tuesday morning, CBS Los Angeles reports. Firefighters were on the scene of a fire just before 5 a.m. in response to a structure fire.

As firefighters mobilized to fight the fire, five to six gunshots rang out.

It's not clear where the shots came from – outside or inside the house. It's also not clear if the original fire that brought out firefighters has been put out.

A large contingent of Los Angeles police officers in protective gear have since responded to the home and were seen using the fire truck for cover. The scene was called an active shooter situation, and the LAPD was put on citywide tactical alert.

This is a developing story and will be updated.