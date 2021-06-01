Firefighter killed in shooting at Los Angeles County fire station, official says

A firefighter was killed in a shooting Tuesday at a Los Angeles County fire station in Agua Dulce, a county official said. Police and fire officials did not say how many people were shot.

"My most sincerest condolences to the family of the firefighter who was tragically killed in today's shooting at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce," County Supervisor Hilda Solis tweeted. "At my direction, flags will be flown half-staff at all County buildings."

The county fire department said the shooting occurred at 10:55 a.m. local time at Fire Station 81, which is located about 50 miles north of Los Angeles. The department said it was working with local law enforcement and was still in the process of gathering information on the incident.

Investigators were also responding to a second scene where a home was on fire about 10 miles away in Acton, the station reported. It wasn't immediately clear whether the fire was linked to the shooting.

A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop on a house engulfed in fire, in Acton, California, on June 1, 2021. David Swanson / AP

Fire crews have since put out the fire and officials discovered a body in the yard of the home, CBS Los Angeles reported. The station cited property records that indicated the owner either previously or currently works for the county fire department.

Local officials are expected to provide an update on the shooting at 3 p.m. local time.

The incident comes nearly a week after a mass shooting in San Jose, where a gunman killed nine employees of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority. Police said the suspected shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.