Inside the aerial attack fighting the unprecedented Los Angeles area wildfires

Inside look at the aerial attack to battle Los Angeles area wildfires

Intensifying winds in Southern California could make it harder to continue the aerial fight against the wildfires that have devastated the Los Angeles area. More than 80 planes and helicopters are being used to battle the fierce flames, which have destroyed more than 12,000 structures.

"Wind's the fire, boss," said Jimmy Harris, a fire captain for Cal Fire.

How aerial firefighting works

There are eight activated military C-130s that have been modified specifically to contain the wildfires. The aircraft can release 3,000 gallons of water or red fire retardant in seconds. The fleet has already dropped more than 16,0000 gallons of suppressant.

"I worry about how dangerous it is to fly around these fires," said First Lt. Aiden Flores with the California Air National Guard. "It's not a normal mission as they go down and drop the retardant."

A firefighting aircraft drops the fire retardant Phos-Chek near homes in Topanga, California, during the Palisades Fire as wildfires rages through Los Angeles County on Jan. 10, 2025. Getty Images

Rotary aircraft can get closer to the raging flames that have scorched more than 60 square miles and are driven by the Santa Ana winds.

Lt. Col. Laura Jeffrey, a combat navigator for the Wyoming Air National Guard, traveled to L.A. to help fight the fires.

"We're leaving our families. We're leaving behind everything to come out and I wish people knew the sacrifice that we make to do that and what it means to us to have the opportunity to serve those who are in need," she said.

An aerial view of utility vehicles parked near beachfront homes destroyed in the Palisades Fire as wildfires cause damage and loss through the L.A. region on Jan. 13, 2025 in Malibu, California. Getty Images

Jeffrey called it "very frustrating" when winds hinder the ability to fight the fires from above.

"But we'll sit on alert," she said. "Waiting for some type of break and then we'll try again."

Forecasters have warned of "extremely critical fire weather" for parts of Southern California from Tuesday morning local time through Wednesday at noon local time amid more high winds.

Winds blow embers from the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. Nic Coury/AP