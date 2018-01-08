Loretta Lynn's sister, Crystal Gayle, says singer fractured her hip

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Crystal Gayle, sister of country music icon Loretta Lynn, says Lynn broke her hip after a fall and asked fans for love and prayers. A statement on Lynn's website confirmed that the country singer was recuperating after fracturing her hip from a fall at her Tennessee home.

The statement posted Monday said "she is doing well and thanks all her fans for their thoughts and prayers." Gayle said that Lynn was in "good spirits." A publicist for Lynn didn't answer additional questions.

The 85-year-old singer-songwriter suffered a stroke last year that forced her to cancel her tour dates and delay a new album, but she made a surprise appearance at the Country Music Hall of Fame in October for Alan Jackson's induction.

The Hall of Fame singer is known for her biographical hit "Coal Miner's Daughter," which became a book and a movie, as well as "You Ain't Woman Enough," "The Pill," and "One's on the Way."