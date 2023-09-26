We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Not every insurance policy is worth your time or money. Some may be too expensive relative to the value provided, while others may not be as comprehensive as needed. Just like all financial products, you need to be judicious about which ones you pursue. There are sothers, meanwhile, that you'll need to be specifically qualified for. For insurance policies for seniors — like Medicare supplemental and long-term care — these qualifications are important to know and understand in order to be fully protected.

Long-term care insurance can help pay for a variety of items, like caretakers in the home, assisted living facilities and nursing homes. But you'll need to be qualified to secure this unique type of coverage.

Long-term care insurance qualifications seniors should know

There is no one-size-fits-all list of qualifications for long-term care insurance. Instead, the specific qualifications that can make applicants eligible (or that can disqualify them) are specific to the insurance provider in question. So it makes sense to speak directly to a representative who can help you determine your exact eligibility.

"Since standards vary between different insurance companies, if one company denies you, it is possible that another company will accept you," longtermcare.gov, a federal website, notes.

There are generally no long-term care insurance age restrictions, meaning that any adult over the age of 18 can apply for coverage. However, the best time to apply for a long-term care insurance policy is typically in your mid-50s, according to AALTCI.org.

But eligibility really lies with each individual company. Some may take income or medical history into account, while others may not view those items as a qualifier one way or the other.

As such, it's helpful to understand what could disqualify you. According to longtermcare.gov, items that can prevent you from being able to purchase a long-term care insurance policy include all of the following:

You currently use long-term care services

You already need help with Activities of Daily Living (ADL)

You have AIDS or AIDS-Related Complex (ARC)

You have Alzheimer's Disease or any form of dementia or cognitive dysfunction

You have a progressive neurological condition such as multiple sclerosis or Parkinson's Disease

You had a stroke within the past year to two years or a history of strokes

You have metastatic cancer (cancer that has spread beyond its original site)

Conversely, if you don't fall into the above categories, you'll likely have a much easier time getting qualified.

Long-term care insurance benefits to know

Long-term care insurance can help pay for caretakers in your home and facilities you may need to live in outside of it. But that's not the only benefit of this particular insurance. Here are two others to know:

You may be able to keep your caretaker: If you're happy with a friend or relative who helps take care of you currently, you may be able to keep them with a long-term care insurance plan. And, that individual can potentially get paid for the services they're now providing for free. Speak to a provider to work out the logistics.

If you're happy with a friend or relative who helps take care of you currently, you may be able to keep them with a long-term care insurance plan. And, that individual can potentially get paid for the services they're now providing for free. Speak to a provider to work out the logistics. Tax-free benefits: The benefits that come with many long-term care insurance policies are tax-free, so you won't have to be concerned about any unaccounted costs. And, premiums may be tax-deductible if users meet certain requirements.

The bottom line

Long-term care insurance can provide valuable protection for seniors, but to get it, applicants will need to closely evaluate their qualifications. Start by reviewing the above list of common items that could disqualify you for a plan, but don't get discouraged either. Each long-term care insurance company operates differently, so do your due diligence, shop around and ask questions. By doing so, you'll better be able to build a comprehensive and cost-effective policy.