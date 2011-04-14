Long Island serial killer: More than one?

AP Photo/Newsday, James Carbone

Law enforcement sources tell CBS News that investigators are examining the theory that there may be more than one killer responsible for the remains of the 10 victims discovered dumped at the beaches on Long Island's south shore.

Investigators believe that the same killer was responsible for the four women whose remains were found in December and have already been identified. But they are looking into the possibility that person responsible for the deaths of those women may not be the same person who killed and dumped all other six victims uncovered in the same general area along the shoreline, although in some cases a mile or two apart.

One law enforcement source told CBS News, "We may have two or more killers out there."

Sources say that the death certificates of the initial four women states death by homicidal asphyxiation. (Homicidal asphyxiation is strangulation by hand or rope or some other means).

Sources say that the remains of the other six victims are being tested for DNA in an attempt to identify them. If and when they are identified investigators will try to locate family members for more information about the victims' backgrounds, friends and last whereabouts with the hope that it will lead them to the victim's killer.

There are no active suspects at this time.

Investigators, with the assistance of agents from the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit in Quantico, Va., are developing a profile on a potential suspect. The elements developed so far is that the suspect is male, white, between the ages of 25 and 40, who is intelligent, savvy and street smart.