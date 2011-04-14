By Pat Milton CBS News April 14, 2011, 3:50 PM

Long Island serial killer: More than one?

Law enforcement and emergency personnel examine an object on the side of the road, center, near Jones Beach in Wantagh, N.Y., Monday, April 11, 2011. Investigators searching for evidence of a serial killer are hitting the ground around New York's Jones Beach State Park. About 125 searchers, some with dogs and others on horseback, scoured the area Monday. The new search area is along Ocean Parkway in Nassau County. Officers in neighboring Suffolk County uncovered eight sets of human remains in recent months. A New Jersey woman who was the initial focus of the search is still missing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Suffolk County Polive take measurements for a search grid.
In an April 12, 2011 photo, Suffolk County Police divers take measurements in Babylon, N.Y., for a search grid planned at Hemlock Cove on Long Island .At least 10 possible sets of human remains have been found in the area along the South Shore and police continue to search for more remains and evidence.
AP Photo/Newsday, James Carbone
Law enforcement sources tell CBS News that investigators are examining the theory that there may be more than one killer responsible for the remains of the 10 victims discovered dumped at the beaches on Long Island's south shore.

Investigators believe that the same killer was responsible for the four women whose remains were found in December and have already been identified. But they are looking into the possibility that person responsible for the deaths of those women may not be the same person who killed and dumped all other six victims uncovered in the same general area along the shoreline, although in some cases a mile or two apart.

One law enforcement source told CBS News, "We may have two or more killers out there."

Sources say that the death certificates of the initial four women states death by homicidal asphyxiation. (Homicidal asphyxiation is strangulation by hand or rope or some other means).

Sources say that the remains of the other six victims are being tested for DNA in an attempt to identify them. If and when they are identified investigators will try to locate family members for more information about the victims' backgrounds, friends and last whereabouts with the hope that it will lead them to the victim's killer.

There are no active suspects at this time.

Investigators, with the assistance of agents from the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit in Quantico, Va., are developing a profile on a potential suspect. The elements developed so far is that the suspect is male, white, between the ages of 25 and 40, who is intelligent, savvy and street smart.

