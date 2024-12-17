Men's retreats offer participants a safe space to open up amid loneliness epidemic

How one group is taking on the problem of male loneliness

How one group is taking on male loneliness

How one group is taking on male loneliness

At "Evryman," a weekend getaway in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, around 50 men gather to open up about struggles that men often bury — like loneliness.

"We can just be raw and real with each other," said John, a participant from Connecticut.

Last year, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy declared loneliness a national health epidemic, saying it poses risks as deadly as smoking. About half of U.S. adults say they've experienced loneliness, Murthy said in an 81-page report from his office.

The effects on men can be especially difficult to address due to gender-based stigma, Evryman co-founder Lucas Krump said.

"As men, we've traditionally been put in a box and given a very small range to express our emotions. There are a lot of men walking around, not necessarily overtly a loner, but feeling very lonely," Krump said.

Roughly 1 in 7 men say they have no close friends, according to data from the Survey Center on American Life.

Krump's organization hopes to combat that crisis of connection by giving participants a safe space to share whatever they're feeling.

"What men are really looking for is to belong. They want to be part of something," Krump said.

For example, participants may open up about problems in their relationships and be surprised to find out that others are experiencing similar issues.

"There's something about letting our guard down and having fun with the other guys. It's hard to replace," another participant said.