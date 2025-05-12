London Underground subway network disrupted by power outage

Multiple lines on the London Underground network were suspended or disrupted on Monday because of a power outage, the British capital's transport authority said.

The Transport for London website showed that at least two subway lines were suspended due to a power failure, and there were severe delays and partial suspensions on at least three other lines.

A Transport for London spokesperson told the PA news agency that there was a power cut in south London "for a matter of minutes," causing disruption in the subway network. The spokesperson, who was not named, said "everything shut down" due to a "National Grid issue."

British media reported that many stations in central London were completely closed. Waterloo station was among the worst-affected stations, CBS News partner BBC News reported. The Transport for London, or TfL, website also appeared to be having issues, as some travel advice pages were not loading.

The cause or the extent of the disruption was not immediately clear.